in Latest, Video

Russia Preparing Kherson Offensive; Putin Rejects Globalism, Calls for Fair World System, Warns of ‘Great Dangers’ Ahead

664 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Preparing Kherson Offensive; Putin Rejects Globalism, Calls for Fair World System, Warns of ‘Great Dangers’ Ahead
News Topic 656

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Putin ushers in Multipolar World, ‘we are standing on a historic frontier.’ Historic Q & A. U/1

Timofey Bordachev: Western hegemony is coming to an end, and the world is about to enter a very dangerous period