Putin ushers in Multipolar World, ‘we are standing on a historic frontier.’ Historic Q & A. U/1
Yes. Jealousy. So the Pentagon have thrown a hissy fit and responded to Putin’s speech yesterday by telling the world the US will use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict even if the Russians don’t. How have we arrived at this level of insanity? Like a toddler, when confronted with immovable commonsense, and knowing that there is no bypassing the verdict, it results in a carpet-biting tantrum and ruins the day for everyone, rather than submit. God help us all.