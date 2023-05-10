The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Pounds Ukraine, Withdraws 1990 Treaty, Attacks 2 Ukr Bakhmut Buildings; Prigozhin Chaos; Cleverly, Borrell Doubts
Topic 841
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
What the west’s public thinks is irrelevant to the Russians.