The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Launches Big Missile Attack, Patrushev Says West Planning Russia Break up; West Fails to Isolate Russia at G20, UN
News Topic 672
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The War of Ukrainian Suicide marches on.
I’VE USUALLY LIKED TO WATCH Alexander’s videos, but I just can’t do it when adult man cannot kill the flu, or is that nose touching some kind of “elensky sniff” 🙂