Russia Confirms Crimea Sabotage, Putin Chairs Security Meeting; Top Economists Warn Inflation Crisis Coming to Ukraine
Several renowned economists call on Ukraine to change economic strategy
MOSCOW. Aug 15 (Interfax) – A prolonged crisis is becoming increasingly likely, a prospect that calls for a readjustment of Ukraine’s macroeconomic strategy, nine renowned international and Ukrainian economists believe. “Unless altered, this course will result in a major economic crisis,” Ukrainian media outlets said, citing recommendations issued by the London-based Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).
Meeting with permanent members of the Security Council
Taking part in the meeting were Federation Council Speaker , State Duma Speaker , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Security Council Secretary , Interior Minister , Defence Minister , Director of the Federal Security Service .
Regarding the likelihood of Ukraine being able to control its Inflation:
Russia dealt with its inflation (which had risen to 18% due to sanctions) by rapid increase of interest rates to 20%. That meant that inflation continued to fall (now an annualised 15.1%) so that interest rates could be brought down to 8% within 5 months.
Ukraine however has already increased its interest rates to 25% and its inflation has further increased to 22.2% and expected to be 30% by year end.
Remember Kenneth Rogoff from years ago who used his supposed intellectual power in selling and justifying austerity, which hurt so many millions of people? It was the dynamic duo of Rogoff-Reinhart who put out their masterful study justifying the cruel austerity policies; turns out their Excel sheets of data contained errors, which was very damaging to their cause. But Rogoff and Reinhart went on to prestigious positions and money-making, having successfully done more harm to the little people on behalf of the elite. Today’s western economists are purely hired whores, in keeping with moral bankruptcy of western leadership and system.