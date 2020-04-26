RUMBLINGS: North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un Reportedly Dead – China Sends Medical Team to North Korea

North Korean communist dictator Kim Jong Un is reportedly dead after a botched heart surgery.
North Korea’s state media is mum on the tyrant’s activities for two weeks now.
China reportedly sent a medical team to North Korea today.
Via TMZ:
North Korea’s Supreme Leader/dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, or is on his death bed with no hope for recuperation — according to media outlets in China and Japan.
Amid reports China has sent a medical team to their communist neighbors this week to check in/advise on Kim, a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director — who’s apparently the niece of a Chinese foreign minister — blasted out the news herself … he’s dead. TMZ has not confirmed that.
The woman put the report on a social media app called Weibo for her nearly 15 million followers to read, citing a “very solid source” about the claim Kim had, in fact, perished. A Japanese magazine reports he’s in a “vegetative state” after a heart surgery gone wrong.
Pretty sure this man would not have major surgery in NK but seek it elsewhere at a top facility in a country friendly to his. We shall wait and see. South Korea reports no unusual activity or concern.
I call BS. Even if the little fat man was dead what does it really change. NK is NK and the western media is still run by silver tongued inbreds.