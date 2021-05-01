Rudy Giuliani’s apartment raided by DOJ, as witch hunt to get Trump continues
The Duran: Episode 958
Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan Apartment Raided By DOJ; Electronic Devices Seized
Federal investigators in Manhattan executed a search warrant today on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s Upper East Side apartment, according to the New York Times , whose three anonymous sources say is an escalation of a “criminal investigation into Mr. Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.”
