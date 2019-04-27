Rudy Giuliani DESTROYS Hillary Clinton, “America’s Number One Crime Family” (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Rudy Giuliani’s latest appearance on Fox & Friends.

Giuliani fired back at Hillary Clinton, after the failed presidential candidate urged Democrats to press on with impeachment of President Trump. Giuliani blasted the Clinton family, describing them as, “America’s number one crime family”.

Via Zerohedge…

As Democrats continue to back away from trying to impeach President Trump for obstruction of the Mueller probe which cleared him of the underlying charge of conspiring with Russia in the 2016 election, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is on the war path – and is now targeting Hillary Clinton.

Following Tuesday remarks by Clinton that Donald Trump would have been indicted if he weren’t president, Giuliani hit back in a Wednesday tweet – writing: “I encourage Hillary to get very involved in the 2020 election. She blew the last one for the Dems,” adding “She is working on a book called “How To Obstruct And Go Free.” And the sequel will be “How My Husband Escaped” a perjury conviction.From America’s number one crime family.”

I encourage Hillary to get very involved in the 2020 election. She blew the last one for the Dems.She is working on a book called “How To Obstruct And Go Free.” And the sequel will be “How My Husband Escaped” a perjury conviction.From America’s number one crime family. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 24, 2019

Giuliani also appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday, where he defended Trump – saying that Democrats “had two investigations to prove it,” referring to collusion; “the FBI counterintelligence investigation – in the words of Peter Strzok – ‘no there there’, and then this one,” referring to the Mueller probe.

“How this ever got started in the first place is the next investigation,” Giuliani said, adding that Hillary Clinton “better get a lawyer.”

Fox‘s Steve Doocy asked “she said that the reason he wasn’t indicted is because there’s a DOJ standing policy not to indict a sitting president,” to which Giuliani replied: “there is – there used to be a DOJ standing policy, you cannot indict a Clinton no matter how much they obstruct justice, no matter how much evidence they destroy, no matter how often they lie, and no matter that they committed perjury. You can’t indict a Clinton, it’s against the Democrat Justice Department rules.”

Giuliani referred to the investigation into Trump as a “frame-up,” with all the markings that “rogue counterintelligence guys” setting up members of the Trump campaign.

“I ask you to keep your eye on Ukraine,” he added, referring to collusion with Ukraine. Giuliani also mentioned Joe Biden’s son – who made millions of dollars in Ukraine as his father got a top prosecutor investigating him fired.