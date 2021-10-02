The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ron Paul Institute’s Channel deleted then reinstated
YouTube Suddenly Deletes, Then Restores Ron Paul Institute’s Channel After Backlash
update (2:55pm ETD) : An hour after Ron Paul’s initial viral tweet announcing YouTube had terminated the account, the Ron Paul Institute’s channel suddenly and without explanation appears to have been restored. The initial announcement of the suspension by Paul had immediately triggered an uproar and demands of answers from the Google-owned platform.
