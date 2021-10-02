in Latest, Video

Ron Paul Institute’s Channel deleted then reinstated

13 Views

00:00 Intro
00:22 Video Begins

See full Jack Posobiec interview on the Rubin Report:

YouTube Suddenly Deletes, Then Restores Ron Paul Institute’s Channel After Backlash

YouTube Suddenly Deletes, Then Restores Ron Paul Institute’s Channel After Backlash

update (2:55pm ETD) : An hour after Ron Paul’s initial viral tweet announcing YouTube had terminated the account, the Ron Paul Institute’s channel suddenly and without explanation appears to have been restored. The initial announcement of the suspension by Paul had immediately triggered an uproar and demands of answers from the Google-owned platform.

Report

Alex Christoforou

