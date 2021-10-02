The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin Erdogan Negotiate Massive Arms Deal, Turkey’s Relations with US ‘in Crisis’
Is US-Turkey alliance at a breaking point?
The obligatory references to the US and Turkey as NATO “allies” and “partners” increasingly fall flat, as bilateral relations may be approaching the breaking point over differences on Russia and Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who met on Sept.
Intel: Turkey talks expanding defense ties with Russia, snubbing NATO
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Thursday that he discussed expanding cooperation with Russia on a wide array of defense industry endeavors with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. Despite Turkey’s membership in NATO and warnings from the Biden administration about further defense purchases from Moscow, Erdogan said he and Putin discussed moving forward on plans with Russia’s S-400 air defense system.
Top generals step down in ominous sign for Turkish military in Syria
Turkey was rattled last week by reports that five generals serving on Syria-related missions were seeking to resign, including the head of a command center in charge of all Turkish operations in Syria and two others at the helm of commando forces that are deployed in Syria on a rotational basis.
