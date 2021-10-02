in Latest, Video

UK petrol crisis; Prices surge, corporate profiteering and EU blames Brexit

The Duran: Episode 1102

Brexit to Blame: Germany’s Olaf Scholz Says ‘End to Freedom of Movement’ Fueled UK Petrol Crisis

Government ministers and oil companies continue to stress that there is no petrol shortage in the UK, but rather a shortfall of lorry drivers. They have blamed the fuel crisis at the point of sale on “temporary spikes in customer demand”…

The Duran

