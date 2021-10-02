The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK petrol crisis; Prices surge, corporate profiteering and EU blames Brexit
The Duran: Episode 1102
Brexit to Blame: Germany’s Olaf Scholz Says ‘End to Freedom of Movement’ Fueled UK Petrol Crisis
Government ministers and oil companies continue to stress that there is no petrol shortage in the UK, but rather a shortfall of lorry drivers. They have blamed the fuel crisis at the point of sale on “temporary spikes in customer demand”…
