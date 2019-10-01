Ron Paul Asks: “Impeachment… Or CIA Coup?”
- The Democrats have suddenly come out in praise of whistleblowers – well not exactly. Pelosi still wants to prosecute actual whistleblower Ed Snowden. But she’s singing the praises of this fake CIA “whistleblower.”
Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity:
You don’t need to be a supporter of President Trump to be concerned about the efforts to remove him from office. Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced impeachment proceedings against the President over a phone call made to the President of Ukraine. According to the White House record of the call, the President asked his Ukrainian counterpart to look into whether there is any evidence of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election and then mentioned that a lot of people were talking about how former US Vice President Joe Biden stopped the prosecution of his son who was under investigation for corruption in Ukraine.
Democrats, who spent more than two years convinced that “Russiagate” would enable them to remove Trump from office only to have their hopes dashed by the Mueller Report, now believe they have their smoking gun in this phone call.
It this about politics? Yes. But there may be more to it than that.
It may appear that the Democratic Party, furious over Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss, is the driving force behind this ongoing attempt to remove Donald Trump from office, but at every turn we see the fingerprints of the CIA and its allies in the US deep state.
In August 2016, a former acting director of the CIA, Mike Morell, wrote an extraordinary article in the New York Times accusing Donald Trump of being an “agent of the Russian Federation.” Morell was clearly using his intelligence career as a way of bolstering his claim that Trump was a Russian spy – after all, the CIA should know such a thing! But the claim was a lie.
Former CIA director John Brennan accused President Trump of “treason” and of “being in the pocket of Putin” for meeting with the Russian president in Helsinki and accepting his word that Russia did not meddle in the US election. To this day there has yet to be any evidence presented that the Russian government did interfere. Brennan openly called on “patriotic” Republicans to act against this “traitor.”
Brennan and his deep state counterparts James Comey at the FBI and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper launched an operation, using what we now know is the fake Steele dossier, to spy on the Trump presidential campaign and even attempt to entrap Trump campaign employees.
Notice a pattern here?
Now we hear that the latest trigger for impeachment is a CIA officer assigned to the White House who filed a “whistleblower” complaint against the president over something he heard from someone else that the president said in the Ukraine phone call.
Shockingly, according to multiple press reports the rules for CIA whistleblowing were recently changed, dropping the requirement that the whistleblower have direct, first-hand knowledge of the wrongdoing. Just before this complaint was filed, the rule-change allowed hearsay or second-hand information to be accepted. That seems strange.
As it turns out, the CIA “whistleblower” lurking around the White House got the important things wrong, as there was no quid pro quo discussed and there was no actual request to investigate Biden or his son.
The Democrats have suddenly come out in praise of whistleblowers – well not exactly. Pelosi still wants to prosecute actual whistleblower Ed Snowden. But she’s singing the praises of this fake CIA “whistleblower.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer once warned Trump that if “you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” It’s hard not to ask whether this is a genuine impeachment effort…or a CIA coup!
I love Ron Paul, but he should remember that it was Trump who signed legislation to give Secret Services more impunity in conducting civilian killings. The least Trump could have done was to drain the swamp around him. This whole thing is the last major PR effort against him. It will win him or lose him the next election. Instead of sending troops to Saudi Arabia, he should pressure the Saudis to accept a ceasefire with the Houthis and accept a peace deal, and he should drop his damn sanctions on Iran and return to the JCPOA, which can suffer… Read more »
Too late for any of that. Damage has already been done, and hardly just by Trump, and there’s no turning back. We are now a full-blown rogue nation (if not grenade-toting clowns) in the eyes of much of the world, East or West, and will likely remain so for quite some time.
If you search Google, there are even more newspapers reports debunking Trump claiming the rules for whistle-blowers were changed just before this whistler-blower came forward.
It’s beyond doubt after 2 years, it’s self-evident Trump is a serial Liar and extremely self-centered.
That may very well be but in no way justifies a vast campaign of serial lies being propagated in order to remove him. Do it by the rules, don’t invent illegitimate new rules to do it, which is what the DNC and their MSM enablers have done since election day. That’s what totalitarian banana republics do, often with US support.
In short: pick your poison (but swallow it alone, I have no intention of going down with your ship of fools).
Besides, anything appearing on the first pages of Google searches has already been thoroughly ‘vetted’ for your pleasure.
As a Canadian, I have to question how his most Faithful base, the Right Wing Christian Evangelists, can still worship him, insisting God made him President, when he himself boasted, “You know who got me elected? I got me elected!” That conflicts with the Evangelical belief. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cXiwuSV_fQ In his Political speech mostly directed to his US base, instead of the World at the UN-United Nations, he affirmed solidarity with the LGBT Community. That is in great conflict with current US Evangelical attitudes toward that Minority. Why do they continue that unquestioning support of Trump without criticism? Trump plays golf on… Read more »
I vote for CIA coup.
In 2016, Director Michael Morell said in an interview Monday that U.S. policy in Syria should be to make Iran and Russia “pay a price” by arming local groups and instructing them to kill Iranian and Russian personnel in the country. Watching the 2016 US Election from CanaDa, my opinion was forming Trump was an unreliable serial liar and Nihilist in his leanings. The only thing I could support was his Common Sense recognition of a new Detente and accommodation with Russia is necessary. I also knew there are powerful Military Industrial Complex people to whom that idea is anathema,… Read more »