in Latest, Video

RIDING THE DRAGON: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets (Full Documentary)

From the Director of the award winning documentary The Creepy Line, M.A. Taylor bring you his latest documentary Riding the Dragaon: the Bidens’ Chinese secrets

The Dealings of the Biden Family Firm Explored

The documentary uncovers the secret world of Joe Biden and his family’s relationship to China and the sinister business deals that enriched them at America’s expense.

https://bidenfilm.com/ © 2020 Lightspeed Pictures

Blaze TV https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

ChinaJoe BidenHunter BidenBidenBiden FirmBusiness Dealings

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stocks Warning Signal as Peak Euphoria Reverses Rapidly! Did the Fed Just Pull the Plug?

The False Tale of Killing Osama bin Laden