POLL: 31% believe CIVIL WAR likely in next 5 years

According to Rasmussen poll taken between June 21 and 24, thirty-one percent (31%) of likely American voters say that it is likely that the United States will suffer a second civil war sometime within the next five years. Eleven percent (11%) believe this war is very likely.

Most voters fear that political violence is coming from opponents of the president’s policies, just as they did in the second year of Barack Obama’s presidency, and nearly one-in-three think a civil war is next. Thirty-one percent (31%) of Likely U.S. Voters say it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years, with 11% who say it’s Very Likely. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% consider a second civil war unlikely, but that includes only 29% who say it’s Not At All Likely.

The questions were worded in this way:

1* How concerned are you that those opposed to President Trump’s policies will resort to violence? 2* How concerned are you that those critical of the media’s coverage of President Trump will resort to violence? 3* How likely is that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years?

Rasmussen continues, and puts the present-day concerns in some perspective, as similar political unrest appeared to be festering in the second year of President Obama’s first term:

Democrats (37%) are more fearful than Republicans (32%) and voters not affiliated with either major party (26%) that a second civil war is at hand. But 59% of all voters are concerned that those opposed to President Trump’s policies will resort to violence, with 33% who are Very Concerned. This compares to 53% and 28% respectively in the spring of Obama’s second year in office. Thirty-seven percent (37%) don’t share that concern, including 16% who are Not At All Concerned. Fifty-three percent (53%) are concerned that those critical of the media’s coverage of Trump will resort to violence, with 24% who are Very Concerned. Forty-two percent (42%) are not concerned about violence from media opponents, including 17% who are Not At All Concerned.

If there are any differences between the unrest as the country shifts its policy to the right (where in Obama’s time it shifted to the left), there are further indications that the country’s own view of itself is improving. 42% of those polled responded that they do believe the country is headed in the right direction now.

This is a noticeable increase from the mid to upper twenties that marked this question’s results in the last year of Obama’s presidency. Further, only forty percent (40%) polled think the US would be in better shape now had Hillary Rodham Clinton won the White House.

Two more poll questions are also telling. One question about the media coverage about President Trump revealed that only forty percent of those asked believe the media would ever give approving coverage to anything President Trump does. Fifty-one percent blame the president for the bad relations with the media.

The combination of these two results is amplified by a greater general distrust of political news now than in at least several years. The rate of distrust presently polled showed as 54%. By comparison in early 2017 that number was 36%, and it was in the forties between 2014 and 2016.

