Rand Paul and Tulsi Gabbard condemn Trump’s war

Will two powerful anti-war voices be heard above the cries for war?

Anti-interventionist Senator Rand Paul has rebuked Donald Trump’s military action in Syria on the grounds that it will not make America safe and that it was conducted without Constitutionally mandated Congressional approval.

Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

His remarks were broadly echoed in a statement from Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard has visited Syria and reached the conclusion that it is wrong for countries like the United States to intervene on behalf of Salifist terrorists in the Middle East.

The following is her statement in full:

“It angers and saddens me that President Trump has taken the advice of war hawks and escalated our illegal regime change war to overthrow the Syrian government. This escalation is short-sighted and will lead to more dead civilians, more refugees, the strengthening of al-Qaeda and other terrorists, and a direct confrontation between the United States and Russia—which could lead to nuclear war. This Administration has acted recklessly without care or consideration of the dire consequences of the United States attack on Syria without waiting for the collection of evidence from the scene of the chemical poisoning. If President Assad is indeed guilty of this horrible chemical attack on innocent civilians, I will be the first to call for his prosecution and execution by the International Criminal Court. However, because of our attack on Syria, this investigation may now not even be possible. And without such evidence, a successful prosecution will be much harder”.

While John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Lindsay Graham, Turkish President Erdogan and the governments in Israel and Saudi Arabia are happy. America’s few anti-war voices are growing louder in their opposition to President Trump.