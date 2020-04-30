Questioning the facts around COVID-19: Facts vs Fiction of the Coronavirus Pandemic – London Real

Here are some key points from this interview:

Doctors are being directed by the CDC and WHO and local authorities to put basically any and all deaths as Covid-19 related even if there is no connection whatsoever (like incidents where people who have been in a car accident have been defined as Covid-19 related).

Even worse, the PCR Test is completely useless because they are taking a sample from people that has not been purified, isolated, cultured and then injected in another person who produces the same symptoms as per Koch’s postulates on viruses. Instead they are sequencing the DNA which could come from any of the cells or cellular debris that has been captured by solution pushed into the lungs in order to capture the sample. As our DNA sequence is 80% similar to the RNA sequence of SAR-COV1 (which used the same technique!) they are saying that it is SARS-COV2. As our DNA is 95% similar to chimps and if I remember correctly about 85% similar to even mice. How can they say that whatever DNA sequence they have identified is a new virus especially as they as per Koch postulates have not isolated, cultured and then injected the virus into another person who has produced exactly the same set of symptoms???

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report