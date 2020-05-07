Putin’s Approval Rating Hits Historic Low As 3 Cabinet Members Infected

Russia’s COVID-19 numbers continue daily record-setting climb, threatening stability of the country & economy…
Over the past decade, poll after poll in Russia has found President Vladimir Putin to be by far the most popular leader in modern Russia’s relatively short history (since the collapse of the USSR). He’s also of course been the longest ruling, currently serving his fourth 6-year presidential term.
His popularity at home is commonly attributed to the general Russian public’s desire for continued stability and the weeding out of oligarchic control and corruption in society. However, like in other parts of the world, Russia’s ‘stability’ is now under threat by the explosive spread of coronavirus — now witnessing consecutive daily record rises in cases.
Following widespread criticism that Russia was slow in locking down the country, doing so at the very end of March significantly after European countries and the United States, a new poll from the Russian independent, non-governmental polling agency Levada Center finds that Putin’s popularity has plunged to a historic low.
This also amid fears not enough was done to insulate the economy amid a national lockdown and work “pause”.
President Vladimir Putin’s’s approval rating has hit a historic low of 59% as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis, the independent Levada Center polling agency said Wednesday.
According to Levada’s results from a phone interview in late April, when most of the country was under enforced lockdown measures, 33% disapproved of Putin’s work.
Putin’s previous lowest approval rating since he first became president, 61%, was recorded in June 2000 and November 2013.
The latest results mark Putin’s lowest approval rating recorded by the Levada Center since September 1999, when he had a 53% approval rating shortly after being appointed prime minister.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putins-approval-rating-hits-historic-low-3-cabinet-members-infected
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I suppose The Duram knows who runs the Moscow Times? A rhetorical question.
Once again – shame on you Duran for anti Putin/Russia Western propaganda. How much are they paying you. Wont be sharing any of your lies.
I do not think that the Moscow Times has got it right. Other news media tell us that President Putin’s approval rate is growing because he handles the coronavirus shutdown very well.