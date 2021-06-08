in Latest, Video

Putin: US “Walking The Soviet Union’s Path And Its Gait Is Confident and Steady”

516 Views 5 Votes

Putin: US “Walking The Soviet Union’s Path And Its Gait Is Confident and Steady”
News Topic 179

Pandemic, opposition and US path: what Putin said to heads of news agencies

Pandemic, opposition and US path: what Putin said to heads of news agencies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed hope that challenges created by the novel coronavirus pandemic would spur countries to remove politically motivated restrictions against each other.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Iran says JCPOA nuclear negotiations close to agreement

US DOJ finds $2.3M in Bitcoin from Colonial Pipeline hack in…California