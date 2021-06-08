US DOJ finds $2.3M in Bitcoin from Colonial Pipeline hack in…California
US says it seized $2.3 million in bitcoin from ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to ‘Russia-based’ hackers
The US Department of Justice has managed to track down and recapture 63.7 bitcoin worth of ransom from a wallet allegedly used by hackers who extorted Colonial Pipeline. The ransomware attack had caused widespread gas shortages.
You are spot on, Alex. There is no way the “Russian” ransom ware hackers would demand to be paid in bitcoin and then store it in Silicon Valley. It’s also interesting that they are blaming Russia, rather than China – our latest No. 1 “enemy” – (led by Trump who emphatically called the US designed virus “the Chinese virus.”) But the Dems are still clinging to the “Russia did it” line of the ancient anti-Soviet smear campaign. Which really tells us that not only it wasn’t Russians behind it, we even have good indicators as to which party was actually… Read more »