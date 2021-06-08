Merkel’s CDU wins key state election. German Greens exposed as war party
The Duran: Episode 996
Germany’s Christian Democrats dominate in key state election ahead of national vote
BERLIN – Germany’s ruling Christian Democrats scored a commanding victory in a closely watched regional election on Sunday, handing the conservative bloc a crucial boost in the final test before September’s general election.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Great analysis. Just some points: – saxony-anhalt is what some people call “Dunkeldeutschland” – dark germany. The only people left there are those that could not leave – a result of the mis-managed german re-unification that bled eastern germany dry – the election result was so far off all the polls and so highly improbable that more than one speculation came up that the whole thing might not have been conducted quite as cleanly as people are used to from the germans. With merkel – my opinion – who is an absolute control freak i would not rule anything out… Read more »
By the way: Everybody knows that in politics there is something like a “controlled opposition”. The AfD, after having made it to all landtage (regional parliaments) and into the Bundestag (federal parliament) does not really seem to be keen on more. And they get the same fat paychecks as everybody else. And they make a great bogeyman for the dumb voters whenever one is needed. I can only strongly support the view of Mr. Mercouris on germany: this is a completely sclerotic country wrecked by 16 years of Merkelism, playing silly political games and devising seemingly clever multi-dimensional schemes but… Read more »
The neoliberal/globalist Merkel-Regime + Politclown Establishment uses Deep-Fake Polls/Studies/Stats all the time in their propaganda + disinformation spreaded via the ‘Gleichgeschalteten’ MSM, in the CV era their propaganda has increased tenfold. A certain group of demographic, who usual votes the CDU, take their news entirely from TV, there’s absolute NO alternative POV in TV in Germany and in MSM as well, the public broadcaster are completely controlled by the Establishment, and the private broadcaster by corporate elites + oligarchs aligned with them, the German MSM is also total infiltrated with transatlantic + globalist propaganda shills + lackeys. RT DE has… Read more »