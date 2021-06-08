Man shouts “Down With Macron!” SLAPS French President in face
Watch: French President Slapped In Face By Man Shouting “Down With Macron!”
Two men have been arrested after a major security incident at a political event in southeast France on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron was in La Drôme where he met with restaurant and local business owners just ahead of a national easing of COVID-19 restrictions set for Wednesday.
