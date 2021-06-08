Iran says JCPOA nuclear negotiations close to agreement
Iran Says Nuclear Negotiators Close To Agreement – Remaining Barriers “Not Unsolvable”
Iran now says that remaining contested issues between it and the United States are “not unsolvable” and that all parties appear in agreement on this point at a moment the latest round of talks in Vienna are wrapping up.
