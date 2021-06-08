Defending Kosovo and Metohija’s territorial integrity against dangerous globalists (video)

The essence of dialogue is not to win a debate, to convert the opponent to your view, but dialogue has its value if we can get together in order to understand each other better. That is why I am very happy that Drilon S. Gashi accepted my contact request on LinkedIn.

There is not one person in the world I cannot sit down with for a cup of coffee, and I have made a conscious decision not to hate anyone. Also, read about my LinkedIn networking philosophy.

Gashi writes the article Can EU-US coordination salvage the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue? on Prishtina Insight, labelling themselves as an independent, non-governmental organisation. However, if we look at the list of donors, we see the usual suspects when it comes to those pushing an anti-democratic, globalist agenda.

Donors include the Balkan Trust for Democracy, the British government and embassies, different organizations and embassies connected to the EU, including the European Commission. The National Endowment for Democracy is also one of the donors, commonly known as a CIA front to destabilize countries they do not like. For more info about NED, there are many search results on The Duran.

I am not surprised that my country Norway is a part of the donors, and of course the George Soros and his Open Society organizations are included. The list is very long, stretching over four pages. We have to assume that the outlets connected to the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network are very well funded.

But I am submitting this article to Prishtina Insight also, hoping that they would accept the opinions of an opponent in the name of freedom of speech, transparency and democracy. I love people who disagree with me.

The analysis presented by Gashi is not at all bad, but since I do have a completely different world view, we differ in what actions that should be taken. Whenever I appear on Serbian TV or in Serbian national media, I encourage Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić never to give up not one square centimeter of Kosovo and Metohija, which is the full name of the Serbian autonomous province.

There is simply nothing to gain for Serbia to recognize the Priština government. The only potential gain would be to fast-track Serbia into the EU. The Serbian government plays a balancing game between the EU, United States, Russia, and China, not at all easy for the Serbian government, but I am using my public voice in Serbia to urge Serbia to stay far, far away from EU, NATO and other anti-democratic institutions.

Of course, I want Serbia to maintain their good trade relations with the EU, and already today, Serbia can export their products to the EU without any trade barriers. As a country taking Yugoslavia’s old role as a non-aligned country, there are no trade barriers for Serbian export to Russia, China, and the entire Eurasian Economic Union. Trade relations between Russia and Serbia are excellent, and Serbia is a privileged trade partner when it comes to exporting agricultural products and processed food to Russia.

Below, you can see my welcome message to President Vladmimir Putin last time he came to Belgrade:

In his analysis, Gashi is correct that Serbia will not make any moves to recognize the Priština government ahead of the spring 2022 parliamentary and presidential elections. Any Serbian government who did something like that would face riots on the street and the fall of the government. Still, there is a huge pressure from globalists, among them many of the donors listed above, to join the so-called Euro Atlantic institutions, organizations connected to the EU and NATO.

For instance, when it comes to my country, Norway, the Norwegian people have voted twice, in two referendums in 1972 and in 1994, against becoming members of the European union. Still, the Norwegian embassy in Belgrade works hard every day for Serbia to get closer to EU. Since 2001, Norway has also had a military attache in Belgrade to facilitate closer ties with NATO, maybe even membership, even if this is very, very unlikely.

Of course, Gashi warns says that the “continued Russian upheaval of countries’ pro-EU, pro-NATO stances, represents a clear, pressing challenge,” but when it comes to the democracy and rule of law, the pressure from Western institutions is a much bigger challenge for democracy, rule of law, and the national sovereignty of Serbia.

The situation for Serbs living in enclaves in Kosovo and Metohija is hard, but from July 1, the governments in Western Balkans, have decided that there will be no more roaming cost on mobile phones between these countries. These countries are Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Hercegovina, in addition to the Priština authorities. Life for Serbians in the enclaves in Kosvo will be much easier after July 1, when there will be no roaming costs to stay in touch with their Serbian brethren in Serbia proper.

There is no reason to change international law to create a new country in the Balkans.

With all this said, I hope I have a chance to meet my new LinkedIn contact Drilon S. Gashi in the near future. It would be a most interesting conversation, which I hope we can record on video! See you in Priština, Drilon!

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, and VK.

