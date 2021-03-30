Putin “May Boycott” Biden’s Climate Summit; Calls For Cyber Security Treaty
Press review: Will Russia’s envoy return to US and Moldovan leaders fight over Sputnik V
Press review: Will Russia’s envoy return to US and Moldovan leaders fight over Sputnik V
Vedomosti: Russia, US unlikely to reboot dialogue Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, who was summoned to Moscow for consultations, will return to Washington in the near future, TASS revealed earlier. Antonov left Washington on March 20, after US President Joe Biden’s disparaging remark about Putin on TV.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.