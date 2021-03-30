in Latest, Video

Biden invites “Killer” Putin & “Autocrat” Xi to climate virtual summit

Biden Warmly Invites “Killer” Putin & “Autocrat” Xi To Major Climate Summit

It was only a week-and-a-half ago that President Joe Biden agreed in an ABC interview that Vladimir Putin is a “killer” and that the Russian leader “doesn’t have a soul”. Perhaps Biden forgot his own assessment?… Perhaps another “senior moment”?


