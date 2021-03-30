Biden invites “Killer” Putin & “Autocrat” Xi to climate virtual summit
****News Topic 348*****
Biden Warmly Invites “Killer” Putin & “Autocrat” Xi To Major Climate Summit
Biden Warmly Invites “Killer” Putin & “Autocrat” Xi To Major Climate Summit
It was only a week-and-a-half ago that President Joe Biden agreed in an ABC interview that Vladimir Putin is a “killer” and that the Russian leader “doesn’t have a soul”. Perhaps Biden forgot his own assessment?… Perhaps another “senior moment”?
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.