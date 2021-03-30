in Latest, Video

Blinken calls warmonger Madelaine Albright his “role model”

120 Views 1 Comment

Blinken calls warmonger Madelaine Albright his “role model”
****News Topic 347*****

‘So proud to have a woman justifying mass murder!’ Secretary of State Blinken roasted for calling Albright his role model

‘So proud to have a woman justifying mass murder!’ Secretary of State Blinken roasted for calling Albright his role model

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken caught flak after he praised the legacy of Madeleine Albright, who once appeared to justify the deaths of Iraqi children, saying that she made the country “more respected globally.” Blinken took to Twitter on Friday to hail Albright, a former US ambassador to the UN and secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton, as a ‘woman of courage’.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouMadeleine Albright

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
March 30, 2021

This Albright woman likes to hang out with the popular artiste “BONO”

She is, along with the Clinton entity, one of the most evil people on the planet.

0
Reply
The greatness of the American CIA has been compromised by power-hungry hacks.

Rebuilding Ayatollah Mike’s Deep State

Putin “May Boycott” Biden’s Climate Summit; Calls For Cyber Security Treaty