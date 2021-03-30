Blinken calls warmonger Madelaine Albright his “role model”
‘So proud to have a woman justifying mass murder!’ Secretary of State Blinken roasted for calling Albright his role model
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken caught flak after he praised the legacy of Madeleine Albright, who once appeared to justify the deaths of Iraqi children, saying that she made the country “more respected globally.” Blinken took to Twitter on Friday to hail Albright, a former US ambassador to the UN and secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton, as a ‘woman of courage’.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
This Albright woman likes to hang out with the popular artiste “BONO”
She is, along with the Clinton entity, one of the most evil people on the planet.