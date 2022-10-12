The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin, cui bono speech at energy forum. FSB details Crimea bridge plot. Druzhba pipeline leak. U/2
Topic 731
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I think the US excuse about Dugina is totally false! They have never shown ANY sympathy for individuals!