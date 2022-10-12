The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine getting fast track air defense systems. Update 3
Topic 732
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I hear the air attacks are already tapering off.
If Russia’s new offensive results to be just a slap on the wrist in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks, in lieu of smashing these motherless Uke cunts off the face of the earth once and for all, then this entire “war” has been nothing more than a sideshow …and most probably a carefully orchestrated PSYOP.
A boxer that purposely pulls his punches at the height of a boxing match can only indicate ONE thing: the fight is RIGGED.