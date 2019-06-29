The Duran
Putin: Claims of Russia's aggressiveness are 'illusion' used to solve domestic problems
Putin: Claims of Russia's aggressiveness are 'illusion' used to solve domestic problems

June 29, 2019
  • Putin and May spent more than an hour talking about the strained UK-Russia relations during the G20 summit.
RT

Via RT

Moscow has no aggressive intensions against any country, but other countries’ policies will always be met with a symmetrical response, Vladimir Putin said during a final press conference at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“I want to tell you the good news – we don’t have any intentions to carry out aggressive actions against anyone,” Putin said when asked if Russia is ready to “choose a different path” in order to improve ties with the UK and the West.

[Russia’s aggressiveness] is an illusion, wishful thinking to have a foreign adversary whose presence is good for solving domestic policy issues.

An enormously tense meeting between Putin and Theresa May made headlines on Friday, as did the prime minister’s icy handshake and a warning that there will be no improvement of bilateral ties until Moscow stops “the irresponsible and destabilizing activity” against the UK.

While Moscow has no plans to initimitade anyone, its actions “will always mirror those of our partners,” Russian president argued.

We’ll treat others the same way we’re treated by them. I want everyone to remember this.
That said, Russia is more than interested in “improving” ties with London and other Western countries. “Common sense”should, and hopefully will, prevail, he added.

Putin and May spent more than an hour talking about the strained UK-Russia relations during the G20 summit. The one-on-one meeting was far from friendly, with May raising the Salisbury incident and stressing that there can’t be “business as usual” after former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by what London claims was a Russian-made nerve agent. Moscow denies the allegations, pointing out the inconsistencies and accusing London of trying to hush up parts of investigation.

Putin earlier commented on the Skripal case, telling the Financial Times that there’s no irrefutable evidence of Russia’s guilt. He also said the “spy scandal” has resulted in a deadlock in relations, which harms both businesses and the public.

mijj
Guest
mijj

poor May
in the picture she has the look of a worn out puppet.

June 29, 2019 14:36
Jimmy Bond
Guest
Jimmy Bond

She may have been drugged by MI6. They do stuff like that.

June 29, 2019 17:31
jph
Guest
jph

Resolution of incidents like the Skripal hoax is covered by: https://www.opcw.org/chemical-weapons-convention/articles/article-ix-consultations-cooperation-and-fact-finding Russia requested the UK handle that incident through a joint investigation as agreed on in the ‘Chemical Weapons Convention’. The very fact that the UK refused to cooperate within the framework of that ‘Chemical Weapons Convention’ is the most compelling evidence that it all was a hoax. Given May holding the Home Office before becoming Prime Minister she must have had ties to MI5/6 for along time. We already have seen Orbis/Steele exposed as a bunch of con artists in connection to the fake ‘Trump Dossier’. We also know… Read more »

June 29, 2019 15:06
Paddy Jameson Power
Guest
Paddy Jameson Power

And where are Skipal and his daughter? They haven’t been seen in over a year. Why is the UK keeping Julia, a Russian citizen, prisoner? Are they still alive?
I hope Mr Putin asked May questions like this.

June 29, 2019 17:09
Mean Streets
Guest
Mean Streets

They sleep with the fishes. MI6 wrapped them up in old newspaper and sold them to unsuspecting tourists in Piccadilly Square along with some soggy chips, which BTW: is how they told the Saudis how to dispose of Kashoggi as fish kebabs.

June 29, 2019 17:36
AAA
Guest
AAA

London still has tourists? Why?

June 29, 2019 17:42
London Tourist Board
Guest
London Tourist Board

They’re just masquerading as tourists on our instructions. Mostly, they’re the ISIS jihadi citizens we sent off to Syria and now roam around aimlessly in London after returning home. We give them little tourist badges so as not to upset the public. It was a joint decision we made with MI6, to feed the Skripals to them piece by piece. We figured they’d already acquired a taste for human flesh and wouldn’t notice the difference. Besides, it helps to keep them pacified, or so we hope anyway..

June 29, 2019 17:51
National Health Service
Guest
National Health Service

Will these ISIS veterans be applying for extra benefits as sufferers from PTSD?… because we’re overstretched as it is.

June 29, 2019 18:07
cudwieser
Guest
cudwieser

Sounds about right. Not entirely without merit, at least not 80 years ago, but seriously people. Waken up, take responsibility and rein you governments in to what we need, not what they want.

Rhetorical question. Some randomer hands you a life changing sum of money and says they’ll return at some point in the future for it. 5 years pass an no sign of the person. What do you do with the money. We are that randomer who’ve asked our government to protect our interests, yet we’ve wandered off and not called back. What is our government doing with our interests.

