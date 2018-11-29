Connect with us

Poroshenko’s Kerch Strait stunt aims at derailing Trump – Putin G20 meeting (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 27.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

219 Views

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko warned of the threat of “full-scale war”, claiming that Russia had sharply increased its military presence on its border with Ukraine.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Poroshenko’s claims of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how the recent Kerch Strait tensions will feed nicely into the neocon war agenda, derailing any rapprochement between Trump and Putin during the G20 summit.

Via Zerohedge…

President Petro Poroshenko said during a Tuesday Ukrainian television interview that the threat of “full-scale war” with Russia could be imminent as tensions rise following the Russia-Ukraine incident near the Kerch Strait on Sunday.

Poroshenko condemned what he described as a rapidly increased Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine, saying, “The number of [Russian] tanks at bases located along our border has tripled,” according to the AFP.

The Ukrainian president added that “the number of units that have been deployed along our border – what’s more, along its full length – has grown dramatically.” He ultimately concluded that the military buildup meant that the country is “under threat of full-scale war with Russia.”

While Poroshenko didn’t cite specific Russian troop numbers he claimed that intelligence reports pointed to Moscow tripling its forces along the border since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Referencing media reports about planned Russian military exercises, he argued that “talks about possible drills do not justify these increases.”

“I don’t want anyone to think this is fun and games,” he added. Despite his sarcasm, it’s doubtful that anyone sees the dramatically escalating events in the Black Sea as anything less than intensely dangerous and carrying the potential for outbreak of war.

On Tuesday Britain announced it is dispatching the HMS Echo, a UK Royal Navy survey vessel and monitoring ship to the Black Sea, following Britain’s leaders condemning what it described as Russian aggressive actions in seizing Ukrainian ships and their crew off the coast of Crimea, which the Russian Navy described as “maneuvering dangerously”. A Ministry of Defence statement said the reconnaissance ship would “demonstrate the UK’s support to ensuring freedom of navigation”.

But crucially there are already calls by former commander of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord West, to send a much more powerful and capable Type 45 destroyer, or guided missile warship, into the Black Sea amid escalating tensions.

There’s concern that should the situation escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the Royal Navy would need more serious military hardware in the vicinity.

During Tuesday’s interview Ukrainian President Poroshenko also addressed his deeply controversial introduction of martial law in Ukraine. He said, according a translation by AFP:

“If Russia doesn’t carry out an invasion in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and the illegally-annexed Crimea,” the law would not bring restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Thus it appears Poroshenko is justifying the imposition of martial law based on the mere possibility of a future war with Russia, though he’d previously claimed “martial law doesn’t mean war” upon first making the announcement.

Poroshenko’s plan to impose martial law had been announced and approved Monday, and during his address on national television, the president said it will begin at 9 am local time on Nov. 28 and continue at least until late January. Ukrainians are expected to vote in a presidential election in March.

As we observed previously, while European officials have urged both sides to exercise restraint, the incident shows just how easily Russia and the West could be drawn into a military conflict over Ukraine.

Though it appears for now that a shooting war has been averted, the mobilization of Ukrainian troops on its border with Russia certainly doesn’t bode well for peace. The incident has sent the Russian ruble sliding against the dollar, as the sanction fears join concerns about the recent dramatic slump in global oil prices.

Meanwhile a Ukraine security chief has admitted that intel agents were on board Ukrainian Navy ships during the Kerch standoff. Via RT…

Ukrainian Navy ships which entered Russian waters off Crimea’s shores had counterintelligence officers on board, Kiev’s security service confirmed.

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), confirmed that counterintelligence officers were on the ships which entered Russian waters in the Kerch Strait on Sunday.

The agents were routinely providing “counterintelligence support to the Ukrainian Navy unit,” an SBU statement reads.

Counterintelligence officers are usually embedded with the military and deployed to the frontline, the agency said, adding, “it will always remain so.”

Gritsak accused Russia of using excessive force against Ukrainian vessels. Citing some “confirmed intelligence,” the statement alleged that a Russian aircraft had fired two missiles at the Ukrainian vessels during the standoff, leaving one SBU officer “seriously wounded.”

It comes after the FSB said there were two Ukrainian operatives on board who coordinated the “provocation” in the Kerch Strait. Russia’s security agency also filmed three men, identified as an SBU counterintelligence agent, a Navy officer and a sailor.

Speaking on camera, they said the crews deliberately ignored orders to stop after the ships entered Russia’s territorial waters. There were small arms on board the ships as well as machine guns with ammunition, according to service members.

The FSB has also asserted that the provocative mid-sea encounter was in fact ordered by the Ukrainian government. Top Russian officials had previously voiced similar statements, accusing Kiev of trying to win sympathies in the West, put pressure on Russia and help President Petro Poroshenko cement power.

Kiev responded conspicuously fast to the Kerch Strait incident, with Poroshenko announcing that a period of martial law would be imposed. The Ukrainian military was also put on combat alert following the naval standoff.

Some observers, however, noted the timing of the event as it came ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting at the G20 summit and the start of presidential campaign in Ukraine.

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

If I was Putin I would be happy about that!!

November 29, 2018 11:34
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist
Member
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist

In Paris, Trump did not even bother to greet Poroshenko, while greeting President Putin in a very friendly way. Trump dislikes Poroshenko and does not really take him seriously. His antics look desperate and childish.

November 29, 2018 13:09
Stop Bush and Clinton
Guest
Stop Bush and Clinton

Poroshenko is just following his orders, given to him by the CIA. He wouldn’t be stupid enough to attack Russia by himself.

November 29, 2018 15:28
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist
Member
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist

Poroshenko is “derailing” himself and nobody else.

November 29, 2018 15:59

Latest

Trump TROLLS Theresa May for her Brexit ‘deal-making’ abilities (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 28.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at US President Trump’s recent comments on UK PM Theresa May’s handling of the Brexit negotiation.

The man behind ‘the art of the deal’ does not believe May did a particularly good job negotiating the UK’s exit from the European Union, and furthermore May’s Brexit deal may actually impede trade between the US and the UK.

Via RT…

US President Donald Trump criticized UK Prime Minister Theresa May, saying the divorce deal she has negotiated with the EU jeopardizes Britain’s ability to seal a trade deal with America.
In his first comment on the Brexit agreement, which May is expected to submit to parliament next month, Trump said it was a “great deal for the EU,” but not so much for Britain.

“Right now as the deal stands… they may not be able to trade with the US and I don’t think they want that at all, that would be a very big negative for the deal,” Trump told journalists on Monday as he departed the White House.

Trump argued that May should restart negotiations with Brussels with a view to securing better terms for Britain. Both the British prime minister and European officials said that this will not happen.

In response to Trump’s comments, May told broadcasters on Tuesday that the agreement struck with the EU “clearly identifies” that the UK would have an “independent trade policy” after Brexit, and would be free to strike trade deals “with countries around the rest of the world,” including the US.

“As regards the United States,” she continued, “we’ve already been talking to them about the sort of agreement we could have in the future.”

May is widely expected to lose the December 11 parliament vote, as the agreement she got from Brussels has been criticized – even by her own party. Her cabinet saw a mass exodus of members over the terms of the document, while Brexit advocates say the country would be better off remaining as part of the EU than taking what May got.

Among other things, the deal provisionally keeps Britain as part of the EU’s customs union, which means all its imports will be subject to EU tariffs and standards, while a more comprehensive agreement on trade is negotiated. No specific deadline for such negotiations is set, potentially stalling the process for years to come.

Trump was a supporter of Britain leaving the EU on his campaign trail, and even claimed partial credit for a Leave vote. During his European tour last year, he criticized his British host for not taking his advice on how to better pressure Brussels during negotiations and mused that Boris Johnson, a staunch Brexit advocate and then-foreign secretary, would make a great prime minister of Britain.

As part of his ‘America First’ policy, Trump is pressing US trade partners to buy more American goods, claiming that the long-term trade deficit is a result of unfair treatment of the US by other nations. He wants to have a bilateral trade agreement with the UK, but such a treaty cannot be signed while Britain lives under EU trade rules.

Latest

Israel and the Jihadi Connection

Israel’s complex game with Jihadi terror groups pays off as more and more African states look to Israel for protection.

Published

17 hours ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

Earlier this year, with little publicity, the official position of Israel on terrorism was explained by Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon

“I would like to see ISIS rule all of Syria (by inference, the whole region – RG); ISIS and its offshoots do not pose a threat to the Israeli State. Iran remains the main enemy!”

Ya’alon was being disingenuous, but the thinking behind his words is actually clear enough from the words themselves.  Put simply, Israel’s relentless emphasis on the supposed threat from Iran is simply a diversionary tactic intended to conceal the continuing realisation of the ‘Greater Israel’ Project.

Ya’alon added

“Iran is a rogue regime with designs on a regional hegemony. Hezbollah is Iran’s proxy, with the ability to declare war. Iran currently has terror infrastructure in place in five continents: Asia, Africa, Europe and both in South and North America.”

Ya’alon’s last comment refers to Iran as a rogue regime.  However experienced Middle East observers will no doubt hesitate after reading the totality of his comments, and will wonder whether in light of them it is actually Israel and the US which should be considered the rogue regimes rather than Iran or indeed anyone else,  other than obviously Israel’s and the US’s staunch ally,  the odious Saudi regime.

Many similar comments of this nature  have been made by senior Israeli officials, but one in particular stands out.  This is a speech made at the Herzliya Conference by Israel’s military intelligence chief, Major General Herzi Halevy.  He took Israel’s long-standing position that it “prefers ISIS” over the Syrian government to a whole new level, declaring openly that Israel does not want to see ISIS defeated in any war.  As quoted in the Hebrew language NRG site, owned by the Maariv Newspaper conglomerate, Major Gen. Halevy actually expressed worry about the recent offensives against ISIS, expressing concern that military offensives in the last three months had placed ISIS in the “most difficult” situation it has known since its inception or at least since its declaration of a caliphate.

Needless to say most people are not aware that Major Gen. Halevy has in effect become a  spokesperson for ISIS.

So what is going on? 

The short answer is that the real ‘game’ in the region is being played out by and an on behalf of Israeli interests.   An indirect but nonetheless highly revealing clue has just been provided by the recently developing relationship between Israel and Chad.  Chad, located south of Libya in the Sahara, faces a mountain of difficulties which Israel can help it deal with.  These range from extreme water scarcity to Chad finding itself on the front line in Africa’s fight against Islamist terrorism, be it in the form ISIS, al-Qaeda or Boko Haram.  This supplies the reason for Chadian President Idriss Déby recent visit to Israel, which has taken place 46 years after Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi pressured Chad into breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel in 1972,  a step which Chad took even before the big wave of African countries severing diplomatic ties with Israel took place, which happened after the 1973 Arab-Israeli Yom Kippur War.

Chad broke off diplomatic relations with Israel in 1972 because it believed that it would gain more by forging close ties with Gaddafi’s Libya than by retaining ties with Israel. Obviously since the fall of Gaddafi that calculation has changed.

However another – obviously unacknowledged – reason is almost certainly Chad’s worry that it might find itself facing the same sort of Islamist terrorism in Chad that Syria has recently experienced.  After all if Israeli officials can publicly admit to Israel’s de facto support for Islamist terrorism in Syria why should it be any different in Chad?

So the bottom line is that Chad – and no doubt plenty of other countries in the region – find themselves needing Israel’s help to protect themselves from the Frankenstein’s monster of worldwide Islamist terrorism which Israeli and US policies have conjured up.  It amounts to the classic protection racket, with countries like Chad looking to Israel to ‘protect’ them from the very Islamist threat Israeli and US policies are themselves creating.

Given that this is so, and given the extent to which the spread of Islamist terrorist groups across the Middle East and North Africa actually serves Israeli and US interests, there is simply no point looking to Israel and the US for a ‘solution’ to the problem caused by them.  Certainly no such solution is going to be found in Palermo, site of the latest Libya peace talks.  No such solution is going to be found whilst the ‘protection racket’ serves Israel’s regional interests so well.  Indeed Déby’s visit to Jerusalem, as does the rush of other African countries restoring relations with Israel, shows the spectacular success of the ’protection racket’.

In view of this it should come as no surprise that all attempts to change it are furiously resisted.  Thus in the US “The Stop Arming Terrorists Act” proposed in early 2017 by Representative Tulsi Gabbard and Senator Rand Paul, which sought to prohibit use of US government funds from providing assistance to terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, ISIS, and the rest, and to those countries which support these organizations, predictably ran into a wall of opposition. As of November 2017 only 14 out of 435 members of the US House of Representatives were prepared to co-sponsor the bill with Gabbard,  whilst in the Senate Rand Paul could find no co-sponsors at all. 

Given the extremely close ties between the US and Israel, there is in fact no possibility of the bill – at least in the form proposed by Gabbard and Rand Paul – being passed.

Given the strong feelings many in the US have about Islamist terrorism – with memories of 9/11 still fresh – one might suppose that this would be an enormous scandal.  However – predictably enough – neither the US media nor the global media seem at all interested in it.

Authors note: many of the sources and quotes, details etc, contained herein came from Israeli media.

Continue Reading

Latest

Guardian SINKS to new low with story claiming Manafort-Assange secret meeting (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 26.
Alex Christoforou

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 28, 2018

By

US President Trump blasted special counsel chief Robert Mueller as “a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue” who is “doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System” with a one-sided investigation, which has turned into a “Witch Hunt” at best and a complete hoax to cover up Clinton/DNC crimes at worst.

Trump sent out three tweets aimed at Mueller…

“The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue…

…The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…

…terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from.”

As Zerohedge reports, this latest Trump tweetstorm against the corrupt Mueller’s investigation comes a day after Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi refused to sign a plea deal with Mueller.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at a Mueller investigation that is wrapping up and simultaneously going off the rails.

Meanwhile the UK’s Guardian has been busted pushing out a disgusting fake news story of a secret meeting between Julian Assange and Paul Manafort in 2016 at the Ecuador Embassy in London…based on “anonymous” sources and penned by an outed Russophobic author.

The Guardian was quick to walk back the story and cover its track after it was thoroughly refuted by Paul Manafort and Wikileaks.

Via Zerohedge

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has responded to a “totally false and deliberately libelous” report in The Guardian that he had several meetings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In a Tuesday afternoon statement through a spokesman, Manafort said:

“This story is totally false and deliberately libelous. I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him. I have never been contacted by anyone connected to Wikileaks, either directly or indirectly. I have never reached out to Assange or Wikileaks on any matter. We are considering all legal options against the Guardian who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”

The Guardian reported on Tuesday – based on unnamed sources – that Manafort held secret talks with Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, right around the time he joined Trump’s campaign.

Sources have said Manafort went to see Assange in 2013, 2015 and in spring 2016 – during the period when he was made a key figure in Trump’s push for the White House.

It is unclear why Manafort wanted to see Assange and what was discussed. But the last meeting is likely to come under scrutiny and could interest Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016. Months later WikiLeaks released a stash of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers. –The Guardian

The Guardian, meanwhile, altered the story after publication with a massive hedge:

And as Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept points out, if the story is true – there would be ample video evidence of Manafort’s visits.

This leads to one indisputable fact: if Paul Manafort (or, for that matter, Roger Stone), visited Assange at the Embassy, there would be ample amounts of video and other photographic proof demonstrating that this happened. The Guardian provides none of that.

So why would any minimally rational, reasonable person possibly assume these anonymous claims are true rather than waiting to form a judgment once the relevant evidence is available? As President Obama’s former national security aide and current podcast host Tommy Vietor put it: “If these meetings happened, British intelligence would almost certainly have video of him entering and exiting,” adding: “seems dubious.” –The Intercept

The Guardian also ignores the fact that every guest visiting Assange “is logged in through a very intricate security system,” notes Greenwald.

While admitting that Manafort was never logged in to the embassy, the Guardian waves this glaring hole away with barely any discussion or attempt to explain it: “Visitors normally register with embassy security guards and show their passports. Sources in Ecuador, however, say Manafort was not logged.” –The Intercept

Why, as Greenwald asks, would Manafort visit three times but never be logged in? Why would leftist Rafael Correa allow Manafort – a life-long GOP operative, to enter the embassy undocumented?

Greenwald further points out that The Guardian‘s omission is “especially inexcusable” since The Guardian itself “obtained the Embassy’s visitors logs in May,” and made no mention of Manafort’s visits at the time – which would have been bombshell news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trending