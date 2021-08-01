in Latest, Video

Putin bashes Biden’s money printing experiment

218 Views

The Duran: Episode 1053

The President held a meeting on economic matters, via videoconference.

Meeting on economic matters

Taking part in the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide , Minister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance and Central Bank Governor . * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues. Let us begin.

The Duran

3 Comments
Babaloo
August 1, 2021

LOL. Putin teaching Biden how Adam Smith’s stealthy hand works.

Atlantic Council Roundtable
Reply to  Babaloo
August 1, 2021

Member #1: Russia is plotting to weaken the dollar and undermine America.

Member #2: Russia is plotting to weaken the ruble to make exports more competitive and undermine America.

Chairman: Huh? You’re contradicting yourselves. Let’s just agree that Russia is plotting and release it to the media. Let them think up the rest.

Caveat Emptor
August 1, 2021

Dear Mr. Partner Joe;

A word to the wise: We former Soviets have had considerable experience with central planning and Gosplan sort of stuff and it never ends up the way you think it will.

VV Putin

