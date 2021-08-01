Three weeks in a row, protests in France reach HUGE levels…
Tens of thousands fill France’s streets on third weekend of protests against Covid-19 ‘health pass’
Tens of thousands march against French Covid ‘health pass’ for third straight weekend
Thousands of people protested in Paris and other French cities on Saturday against a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to a wide array of public venues, introduced by the government as it battles a fourth wave of infections. Protesters injured three police officers in Paris, a police spokesperson said.
Whilst it may be hard to get the corrupt parliament to repeal the law, the French can make it unworkable. Macron cannot arrest the entire population if they refuse to comply, he cannot imprison everyone and the legal challenges to the fines will be clogging up the courts for years. Even if the legal system is corrupt, how can he justify the measures when it is openly admitted time and time again that the vaccines do not prevent catching or spreading the virus? Also there is that pesky little thorn in the side, in the form of the Nuremberg Code.… Read more »