Angry Exchanges Between US China in Tianjin Set Scene for All Out Pacific Conflict
News Topic 239
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Visit to the People’s Republic of China – United States Department of State
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Visit to the People’s Republic of China – United States Department of State
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman traveled to the People’s Republic of China for meetings with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other PRC officials from July 25-26. The Deputy Secretary expressed the United States’ sincere condolences for the lives lost in the devastating floods […]
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Deputy Sec. of State Wendy Sherman is an example of a dressed-up SJW.
Wang this, wang that – these chinooks all look the same anyway. I read a term the other day that gets more fitting every day: this is a crash test dummy administration.
By the way: the chinese political administration is still organized according to confucian principles, with very hard exams one has to pass to get a job in the administration that guarantees a ” bowl full of rice” ( and a little more) every day. Pitching a lesser rank person versus a higher rank person is a grave insult in confucian thinking. That’s why the chinese insisted on that. Must be that cultural sensitivity thing. Maybe wendy can talk to Vicki Nuland and bring fortune cookies with her next time. The ones with those funny sayings inside. The chinese, i’m sure,… Read more »