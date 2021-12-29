The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Protests South Korea, Georgia, Austria, France, Germany, Spain, and Argentina
***News Topic 674***
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
KOMMERSANT WRITES: Russians began to fear QR codes and vaccinations more than coronavirus itself – December 29, 12:06 The main source of concern for Russians in 2021 was the coronavirus pandemic and everything connected with it. This follows from the “National Index of Anxiety”, prepared by the agency KROS. one 2 The first place was taken by the fear of the introduction of a system of QR codes for admission to public places. According to the study, this phobia occupies a leading position in 70 regions of the country, in another 12 regions it is included in the top… Read more »
ZNAK reports: Governor Kuyvashev canceled QR codes in restaurants, shops and fitness centers of the Sverdlovsk region (Urals) – The Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, Evgeny Kuyvashev, canceled the QR code systems for shops with separate entrances, restaurants, cafes and fitness centers, as well as beauty salons, baths, saunas, laundries, dry cleaners, and children’s playrooms. As reported on the page of the head of the region on the Instagram social network, the restriction will be lifted from December 28 to January 15. Admission to shopping centers is still free until January 20. But always with masks, antiseptics and distance. “I’ve… Read more »
Izvestia: mortgages and consumer loans may rise in price for unvaccinated Russians In 2022, residents of Russia who will apply for new mortgages or large consumer loans may face the requirement to provide a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus. The banking community is considering an option in which the cost of a loan will be more expensive for unvaccinated citizens. Such a scenario is possible due to an increase in the rate for life and health insurance of the borrower, warned the vice-president of the Association of Banks of Russia Alexei Voylukov. Banks themselves offer the option of obtaining a… Read more »