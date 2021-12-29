in Latest, Video

World leaders abandon Biden presidency

565 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

World leaders abandon Biden presidency
The Duran: Episode 1179

Joe Biden presidency on the skids. World must take note.

Joe Biden presidency on the skids. World must take note. – Indian Punchline

US President Joe Biden boards Marine One as he returns to White House after spending weekend in Delaware, Dec. 20, 2021 American politics took a dramatic turn on Sunday with the announcement by the West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin that he “cannot vote” for the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s signature $2.2 …

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Protests South Korea, Georgia, Austria, France, Germany, Spain, and Argentina

Biden says “no federal solution”, departs for Delaware beach house