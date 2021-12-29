The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Survey Confirms China Public Strongly Backs China-Russia Ties, China Berates US over Ukraine, Says Using Ukraine as Pawn
GT investigates: Chinese value China-Russia ties over China-US relations amid West’s containment: GT poll
In a rapidly changing world as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world in 2021, more Chinese people consider China-Russia and China-EU relations more important than China-US ties. It was also the first time in 15 years that China-US ties did not top the list of the important bilateral relations in the Global Times annual survey.
US making calculating move in dangerous game of Ukraine crisis: Global Times editorial
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference at the Moscow Manege on December 23, 2021. More than 500 journalists were invited to the press conference. Photo: VCG US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that in the face of the current situation on the Ukrainian border, the US will work with its allies and prepare to “issue sanctions like you’ve not seen before.”
GT Voice: Ukraine to pay a price for targeting Chinese firm at US’ behest
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, May 6, 2021.
