The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia hardens NATO stance as 10,000 Russian troops return to bases after drills
The Duran: Episode 1178
More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax
More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax
MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) – More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.