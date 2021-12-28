in Latest, Video

Russia hardens NATO stance as 10,000 Russian troops return to bases after drills

The Duran: Episode 1178

More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) – More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban.

