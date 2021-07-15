in Latest, Video

Protests in Greece & France. Massive crowds demand Freedom & Liberté

WATCH mass protests erupt in Greece after government bans unvaccinated from indoor public spaces & allows teens to receive jab

Thousands took the streets in two of Greece’s largest cities to protest new health mandates – which bar the unvaccinated from many public spaces and require medical staff to take the shot – as well as plans to immunize teenagers.

Alex Christoforou

mxanti
mxanti
July 15, 2021

Diaper faces are evil.

Greg
Greg
July 15, 2021

While the Greek PM is railing against the unvaccinated, who apparently are the wicked, selfish people responsible for transmission of this virus, let’s keep in mind the following:- 1. The manufacturers of the vaccines do not (and cannot) guarantee that having a vaccine will prevent someone from contracting Covid (and as we know, some vaccinated people subsequently contracted Covid). 2. The manufacturers of the vaccines do not (and cannot) guarantee that having a vaccine will prevent that person from transmitting the virus to others if they have Covid or catch it post-vaccination. Having said that, we wonder what tenuous line… Read more »

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
July 15, 2021

Time for the generals.

Vive la france.

