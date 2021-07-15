Spanish Court rules on restrictions. Macron & Mitsotakis usher in dystopian passport future
WATCH mass protests erupt in Greece after government bans unvaccinated from indoor public spaces & allows teens to receive jab
Thousands took to the streets in two of Greece’s largest cities to protest new health mandates, which bar the unvaccinated from many public spaces and require medical staff to take the shot, as well as plans to immunize teenagers.
Spain’s Top Court Rules That Lockdown Was Unconstitutional
Nightclubs and cinemas in the UK are resisting government requirements that they introduce COVID vaccine passports to enter their venues. July 19th is supposed to be “freedom day,” when all coronavirus restrictions in the UK are lifted, but the government is asking numerous larger venues to implement a policy that will block the unvaccinated and those who can’t prove a negative COVID test from entry.
Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights
Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights (Art.5 ECHR for short) provides that everyone has the right to liberty and security of person. Liberty and security of the person are taken as a “compound” concept – security of the person has not been subject to separate interpretation by the Court.
It sure feels good to live in a failed state these days.