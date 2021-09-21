The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Project veritas Speaks with Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower with Secret Recordings
Project veritas does it again with a Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower going Public with Secret Recordings to prove her case.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.