in Latest, Video

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: West’s absurd take on Russian elections

110 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: West’s absurd take on Russian elections

Connect with theduran and other members of theduran community

Facade falls away from Vladimir Putin’s fake democracy

Facade falls away from Vladimir Putin’s fake democracy

Newsletter: Europe Express Your essential guide to what matters in Europe today. Delivered every weekday. A couple of decades have passed since Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s political operatives honed their methods of ensuring Russian elections always deliver their desired outcome.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
September 21, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I get paid over $100 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .Here’s what I have been doing…… http://www.richnow1.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
0
Reply

Project veritas Speaks with Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower with Secret Recordings

Moscow Leverages Iranian Fuel Supplies to Lebanon, Secures Daraa for Damascus, Reopens Syrian Ties with Jordan