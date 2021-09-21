The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Moscow Leverages Iranian Fuel Supplies to Lebanon, Secures Daraa for Damascus, Reopens Syrian Ties with Jordan
Tanker Trackers says third tanker carrying fuel to Lebanon underway
DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) – A third tanker has sailed from Iran carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Sunday. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday the Iranian fuel shipments, imported by the Hezbollah movement, constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.
Sourcing fuel, Hezbollah cements role as Lebanon’s real ruler
Beirut (AFP) Iranian fuel has entered Lebanon without state authorisation and despite US sanctions following arrangements by Shiite group Hezbollah, consecrating the party’s status as the main powerhouse in the crisis-hit country. “This latest event gives yet another confirmation that Hezbollah has considerably increased its sway over the Lebanese state,” said political scientist Karim Emile Bitar.
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat | Al Arabiya English
The US is in talks with the World Bank and the governments of Egypt and Jordan to help find solutions to Lebanon’s fuel and energy needs, Washington’s ambassador to Beirut said Thursday. “I’m trying to find solutions for the Lebanese people. We’ve been talking to the governments of Egypt, Jordan, the government here [Lebanon], the World Bank.
Syria’s defense chief visits Jordan to discuss border security
A high-level delegation from Syria led by the country’s defense minister met with Jordan’s army chief on Sunday, in a rare meeting between the two neighboring countries. Jordanian news outlets reported that Syrian Gen. Ali Ayoub and Jordanian Gen. Yousef Huneiti met in Amman to discuss border control.
