PROGRAMMABLE CURRENCIES — The Pathway To Your Enslavement

Cheques (or checks in American parlance) have been with us a long time. Although they take a while to clear, they are safer to use than cash, especially for large purchases. At one time, ordinary people, especially women, would not be issued with chequebooks by their banks. Cheques have two big advantages over cash. If you sign a cheque for a thousand dollars then lose it or it is stolen, you simply put a stop on it with your bank whereas if you lose cash, it’s usually gone forever. Cheque payments can also be traced, so again, they are safer than cash.

The next phase was to dispense with the chequebook and use some sort of direct transfer; this saw the rise of the credit card and shortly the debit card. Debit cards are extremely convenient, and although money can be stolen from them, including for on-line purchases and transfers, the electronic paper trail can be traced, especially for large sums.

During the covid lockdowns, the use of debit cards, which was already expanding, expanded even more. The limit for shop purchases was raised considerably, and some businesses – restaurants as well as shops – stopped taking cash altogether. Many people also use their phones for shop purchases, travel tickets, etc.

The next phase in the development of digital trading is less convenient than sinister, this is the use of programmable central bank digital currencies, the important word here being programmable.

Alas, there are some people who believe, or would have you believe, nothing sinister is happening here. The cutely named Logically is a member of the so-called International Fact Checking Network. In November last year it published an article called Bank branches are closing down in the U.K. as a part of the transition into a cashless society and to restrict people’s free will.

Herein, the reader is told “Conspiracy theorists are using this [claim] to propagate baseless theories that the government is deliberately pushing for changes to take away people’s free will…we have marked the claim as false”.

Isn’t it comforting to know that an international organisation funded by a combination of big money and big government is on a mission to “reduce the harms associated with mis- and disinformation” just for you?

The issue of UK bank closures was discussed here two months ago; the issue of US banks collapsing is ongoing! The issue of programmable digital currencies is also ongoing. These are known as central bank digital currencies, usually shortened to CBDCs; notice that the word programmable has been omitted from the name. This is for a very good reason. A CBDC isn’t comparable with ordinary bank transactions, nor with Bitcoin or any other digital currency. A CBDC will replace the currency of that particular nation; for the US, the digital dollar will replace the dollar. That’s if the dollar doesn’t totally collapse in the meantime.

Let’s consider this from an American perspective. All your dollars would be converted to digital dollars which would be held in a central bank account through the Federal Reserve. This would mean the state would control it, like everything, all your money. The state – in practice, faceless, unaccountable bureaucrats – would know your every transaction. They would be able to prevent you, on a whim, from undertaking any particular transaction, and they would be able, on a whim and with no appeal, to suspend or even confiscate (steal) every cent you own. How does that sound?

The people most at risk, with the most to lose, would be the rich. Just think for a moment what these monsters have done to Donald Trump since he became President. They started the Russian collusion hoax, the Ukraine hoax, impeached him twice, attacked and in some cases destroyed people close to him, circulated forged documents, lied with impunity, and at the end of the day not one of them was held properly to account.

As Trump himself has said, if they can do this to me, imagine what they can do to you. You don’t have to look far to see what they have been doing to the January 6 defendants, parents outraged at the indoctrination of their young ones, people opposed to vaccination mandates, and so on. Imagine if some moron like AOC or some deranged individual like Ayanna Pressley were able to cut off your finances at will, in effect to make you homeless, make you starve. This is what we are talking about, but CBDCs go even further than this.

By making these currencies programmable, the state and its faceless bureaucrats would be able to manipulate your spending further. You have perhaps heard of negative interest rates? These are designed to stimulate spending. What about taxation? If you are a salaried worker, your tax will generally be deducted by your employer. How about local taxes (rates) and the like? These can and will be deducted directly from your account.

Imagine you were charged with a serious crime and wanted to hire a top class lawyer. How would you do that if your account was frozen – read stolen?

CBDCs would also affect institutions. Your church doesn’t bow to the homosexual agenda, your daughter’s school objects to boys who call themselves trans using the girls’ changing room…account frozen. No more paying teachers, no more anything without complying with the new woke religion, or whoever controls the state.

Ah yes, this is a conspiracy theory. If that is so, let’s keep it that way by preventing this nightmare from ever happening. Use cash whenever and wherever you can. Use it or lose it, your freedom with it.

