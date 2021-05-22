Prince Harry stumbles with US Media and First Amendment
The Duran: Episode 981
‘Royal pain’: Sean Hannity condemns Prince Harry for calling First Amendment ‘bonkers’
Prince Harry is being criticized for his comments on the First Amendment. During Thursday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s “The Armchair” podcast, the royal spoke out about paparazzi and the media “feeding frenzy” that happened when he and Meghan moved to Los Angeles and discussed the First Amendment, saying though he doesn’t fully understand it, he thinks it’s “bonkers.”
If not a royal Harry is a privileged twat who has no idea of his limitations. He is so thick that they had to give him the answers to tests and when one academic complained she was nearly shafted.