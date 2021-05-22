in Latest, Video

Turkish mafia boss dishes dirt on Erdogan’s inner circle via YouTube channel

The Duran: Episode 980

In the turbulent 1990s, corruption involving an intricate network of top government officials and underworld figures – labeled the ” deep state ” – became synonymous with Turkey’s name and image globally. But after the turn of the century, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promising to curtail corruption, rose to power – first as prime minister, later as president.

Brokenspine66
May 22, 2021
In simple terms, Erdogan absolutely overplayed his hands, the Turkish Establishment + Elites/Oligarchs are fed-up with him and the western Regimes, Globalist Establishments, Elites/Oligarchs, Deep-States + Big-Tech Oligarchs ect exploiting the situation to stick it to him.

