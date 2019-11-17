Prince Andrew’s Epstein-Related BBC Interview Was "Catastrophic Mistake"

During his answer, the Duke blinked no less than 10 times in the space of just 10 seconds.

Last night, televisions showed the perfectly state-managed scene of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, sitting down BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis conducting an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace this past Thursday.

In it, as 21stCenturyWire.com reports, the Duke admits that he “let the side down” by maintaining a friendship with jet-setting billionaire and convicted serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a grand mea culpa, Andrew concedes that it was not “becoming of a member of the Royal Family.”

But far from repairing the PR damage done to Britain’s Royal Family, his move may have been a ‘catastrophic’ own-goal by his Palace handlers

