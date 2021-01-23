President Trump Gives Permission for US Troops to Stay at Trump Hotel in Washington DC (VIDEO)

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – A military source in DC told TPUSA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson that for the last week his battalion had been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria in preparation for Biden’s sham inauguration.

One day after Biden’s inauguration, 5,000 soldiers were moved to a cold parking garage.

There is one power outlet and one bathroom for 5,000 soldiers.

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

More than 20,000 troops protected Joe Biden’s sham inauguration on Wednesday.

Virtually no one showed up to see senile Joe slur his way through his swearing-in ceremony.

The military felt completely abandoned by the DC elites.

