Let’s just watch. I told you Putin would wipe the floor with Joe Biden.
I was right. At the time of this writing, President Putin is just off a fifty-five minute News Conference in which he answered questions from press from all countries who wanted to ask them.
Joe Biden did not appear with President Putin, nor has he given his own presser at this time.
Response from honest Americans is that Putin ought to be the American President.
Enjoy!
