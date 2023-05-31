President Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade has reportedly defected to Moscow after fearing she might end up in prison or dead, but an expert has suggested that the reports amount to little more than trumped-up propaganda from Moscow.

“Tara Reade is being played by Putin’s regime to stick it to Biden and give the story about the sexual assault allegation another run, in the aftermath of his announcing his run for re-election in 2024,” Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, told Fox News Digital.

Reade spoke at a news conference with Sputnik International, a Russian state-owned news agency, and recounted what she said were her fears of reprisal while living in the U.S. following her claims during the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign that Biden had assaulted her while she worked as a congressional staffer in 1993.

She had initially leveled allegations, along with several other women, against Biden for inappropriate touching, but she elevated those claims to sexual assault as Biden progressed through the Democratic Party primaries.

Biden’s team denied the allegations, calling the claims “false” and urging news agencies to “rigorously vet those claims” while also supporting the right of women to tell their story when coming forward with such allegations. A former executive assistant to then-Sen. Biden also called the account “clearly false.”

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital that, regarding the news of Reade’s efforts to obtain Russian citizenship, “I won’t attempt to speak for an aspiring Russian citizen, the convicted Russian spy who’s sponsoring her, or the foreign government with which she has chosen to align.”

Reade told Sputnik that she felt “very good” in Russia as she was “surrounded by protection and safety” after worrying in the U.S. that she could “walk home and walk into a cage or be killed.”

“From what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe,” Reade said, adding it was her dream to live in both the U.S. and Russia.

Koffler warned that Russia is looking to catch American media attention over a “nothing story” ahead of the U.S. election and that covering it extensively could play into Putin’s goals.

“Nothing is ‘kosher’ when it comes to any Russian media, but it doesn’t mean that the whole thing is a lie,” she added. “Russian propaganda is very sophisticated: they take something that did happen, such as Tara Reade giving an interview, but then they amplify and twist it.”

“As far as like going to another safe haven, I mean, there are many Americans here, and I don’t want to out a bunch of Americans, but there are people here that are coming to Russia — much like back in the day when Soviet Union people defected over to the U.S. — now you have the opposite,” Reade said, adding that Americans were “lucky” to have Russian support.

Butina served 18 months in an American prison after authorities outed her as an unregistered Russian agent in 2019. The U.S. then deported her to Moscow, where she gained a position defending Russians imprisoned abroad before taking a seat in the Duma as a member of Putin’s political party.

The U.S. State Department did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by time of publication.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Commentary:

It is very interesting to see the following experiences and thoughts laid out in this piece:

From Tara Reade:

Reade told Sputnik that she felt “very good” in Russia as she was “surrounded by protection and safety” after worrying in the U.S. that she could “walk home and walk into a cage or be killed.” “From what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe,” Reade said, adding it was her dream to live in both the U.S. and Russia…

These observations are not propaganda. I also live in Russia and one of the most remarkable aspects about life there are those things that are NOT present:

dangerous districts

unsafe streets at any time of day or night

drug-influenced people causing trouble and making “homeless districts”

there is not a hatred of conservative views. Russia is a very culturally conservative nation and culture. It can be very crazy, but even the crazy people know to respect the old women who attend Church services all the time.

Ms Reade’s next comments are even more compelling, and surprising to see on an American news platform:

“As far as like going to another safe haven, I mean, there are many Americans here, and I don’t want to out a bunch of Americans, but there are people here that are coming to Russia — much like back in the day when Soviet Union people defected over to the U.S. — now you have the opposite,” Reade said, adding that Americans were “lucky” to have Russian support.

Ms. Reade is correct. Many Americans are making lives for themselves in Russia. I am one of them, and I know many others. There is even a planned “American Community” project to be developed where American families can live in single-family homes as they did in the States, and have their own neighborhood in Russia, should they so wish.

I am not this sort of expatriat at all; I have become somewhat integrated in Russian society and I eschew “expat” type of things. That is not to say that they are bad, but for me, I came to Russia to learn and acquire wisdom and qualities I could not gain in the US from other Americans, because none of us had the phenomenal patience and kindness Russians show so freely. I can gain those qualities or become aware of them through my time with the Russian people. It is nice that Americans are here, I am happy when I hear an American voice. But they are not whom I seek here. And, to some extent, most of them are trying to do the same thing, just each in his own way.

Nevertheless, the story stands. Americans are coming here in significant numbers, and almost all of us are seeking what our home country once had, but has now lost: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, a culturally conservative environment that is great fropor raising children, strong religious formation, and a committment to not change or “go with the times” as has become the runaway tendency in the West.

While the Fox piece attempts to paint Tara Reade’s interview with Sputnik News as clever Russian propaganda, I can offer that, based in my experience, Ms. Reade is not spewing propaganda, but rather, she is correct. The surprise here is that Fox even printed these thoughts and comments, and was not able to really refute them other than the well-worn “Russia is skilled at developing propaganda” rote response.

Russia is NOT good at propaganda, folks. The United States news media is very good at it. What makes this piece so surprising to me is that so much truth IS expressed, and at least for myself in reading it, I found no “propaganda” in Ms Reade’s statements, no false contexts, but there is an effort by Fox to paint it in negative light, and it does not appear that they succeeded in spinning this story in a negative way.

What do you think?