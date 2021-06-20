This interview, done by NBC correspondent Keir Simmons, is something every American needs to watch and digest. We wish to show you a particular section of that interview, but the whole piece is over 80 minutes long, and available at this link.

This is ten minutes of journalistic gold that the American media will not want you to see… probably not even NBC, whose reporter Kier Simmons was the one asking the questions of the Russian leader.

Thank God for alternative media who provide such material for us to really see and think about. Getting around the things the powerful mainstream networks want us to just blindly accept is the best part of this kind of journalism. To give people the information and tools to critically think things out for themselves is a great privilege.

Enjoy!

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report